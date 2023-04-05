Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.