New York Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy declared victory over Carl Paladino, the Buffalo developer and former candidate for governor, in Tuesday’s Republican primary in the new 23rd Congressional District.
The state Board of Elections tally showed Langworthy clinging to a 4-point lead over Paladino with 423 out of 424 election districts reporting late Tuesday night.
The seven-county total for Langworthy was 24,275 or 51.1% to 22,283 or 46.9% for Paladino.
In Cattaraugus County, Langworthy bested Paladino by 2,360 votes to 2,057, or 52.3% to 45.6%.
Allegany County Republican voters cast 2,371 votes or 64.3% for Langworthy to 1,261 or 34.2% for Paladino.
In the November election, Langworthy will face Democrat Max Della Pia, a retired Air Force colonel who currently is chairman of the Tioga County Democratic Committee.
Della Pia appeared to have lost the special election in the old 23rd District to Republican Joe Sempolinski, the Steuben County Republican chairman.
Sempolinski will serve the four months remaining in former Rep. Tom Reed’s term.
Political leaders had forecast a low voter turnout in both the special election in the 23rd Congressional District and in the Republican primary in the new 23rd.
Early voting totals for the special and the GOP primary showed fewer voters than in June’s early voting for governor.
Paladino, 76, largely let his television advertisements and his red and white “Carl Country” signs do his talking. He declined most interviews and held only a few press conferences with limited opportunity for reporters’ questions.
Much of the negative publicity early in Paladino’s campaign was self-inflicted. In June, he called Adolph Hitler an “inspirational leader” and re-posted Facebook posts linking “false flag” ideas with the mass killings at Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.
After the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-A-Lago for classified materials he took from the White House, Paladino told a conservative radio commentator that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland should be executed for approving the search. He later said he was being “facetious.”
At a 2015 rally in Olean’s Lincoln Park, he made reference to “damn Asians” at the University at Buffalo campus.
After Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., the third most powerful Republican in the House, endorsed Paladino and offered to share staff to help coordinate the primary against Langworthy, he went into silent mode to avoid further gaffes.
Paladino had pledged to spend $1.5 million of his own money on the primary. The final number may be closer to $2 million. The latest Federal Elections Commission report showed Paladino had raised $1,512,959 and spent $601,593.
By contrast, Langworthy, 41, reported raising $370,044 and spending $230,000, according to the latest FEC campaign finance report. He is a Cattaraugus County native of South Dayton and worked for two GOP congressmen before he was elected chairman of the Erie County Republican Party. He was elected state GOP chairman in 2019 on the recommendation of Trump.
Langworthy lined up endorsements from public officials from supervisors and county lawmakers from Erie County and across the Southern Tier.
Paladino was endorsed by Conservative Assemblyman David DiPietro of East Aurora.
Both Republican candidates in the primary had said they agreed with the Supreme Court decisions to overturn Roe v. Wade that guaranteed abortion accss, and New York’s concealed carry laws for handguns.
The new 23rd District includes the southern and eastern parts of Erie County, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties.
With 40% of the new 23rd District’s Republicans residing in Erie County, both Paladino and Langworthy focused a large amount of their resources there.
For his part, Langworthy made trips to Olean, the most recent one on Monday, courting the Republican vote. Langworthy had made much of Paladino’s gaffe’s and painted himself as just as conservative as Paladino without all the drama.
Langworthy spoke of helping the Southern Tier counties regain their economies by opening New York state up to fracking — similar to what has occurred south of the border in Pennsylvania.
He worked hard to overcome Paladino’s early name recognition. Paladino has been active in politics for a dozen years since he ran for governor against Andrew Cuomo.
Both Langworthy and Paladino sought the backing of Trump. He endorsed neither one of his New York friends, but Paladino and Langworthy dropped Trump’s name often in the short campaign.
An independent poll earlier this month showed the two GOP primary candidates in a statistical dead heat, although Paladino had slightly higher negatives.
In recent days, Paladino had vowed that if he won the primary and general election he would push to replace Langworthy as state Republican chairman.
Langworthy had been criticized by some Republican officials for running in the GOP primary while trying to guide the statewide Republican ticket headed by Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is running against Gov. Kathy Hochul.