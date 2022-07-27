Langworthy to hold public meeting in Olean Monday

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — New York State Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy, who is running in the GOP primary for the 23rd Congressional District, will host a meet and greet event in Olean Monday.

The meeting is set for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the John J. Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St.

