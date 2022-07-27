Langworthy to hold public meeting in Olean Monday

OLEAN — New York State Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy, who is running in the GOP primary for the 23rd Congressional District, will host a meet and greet event in Olean Monday.
The meeting is set for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the John J. Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St.
Langworthy is running against Buffalo developer and former GOP candidate for governor Carl Paladino in the Aug. 23 primary in the new 23rd. The winner will face Democrat Max Della Pia in November.
The new 23rd District includes Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties. Langworthy is endorsed by the Conservative Party.
On Wednesday, Langworthy blasted Paladino for failing to appear at public events or give interviews. Paladino, he said, should “come out of hiding and answer to the voters.”
Langworthy said Paladino has refused to agree to debates and said he will not do any interviews for the entirety of the campaign. Langworthy has accepted a debate invitation from WIVB and has called for debates in each county of the 23rd.
