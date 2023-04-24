WASHINGTON — Rep. Nick Langworthy on Monday said he has joined as a co-sponsor of The Prohibit Insider Trading Act, bipartisan legislation that would prevent members of Congress and their spouses from holding or trading individual stocks.
The bill was introduced by the primary sponsors, Reps. Zach Nunn of Iowa and Greg Stanton of Arizona.
"Members found in violation would be subject to a civil fine of up to $50,000," Langworthy said. "Additionally, any profit related to the trades would be returned to the American people via the U.S. Treasury."
Langworthy said no one "should go to Congress to get rich, but that’s exactly what we’ve seen happen with many members." He said no one should be allowed to use their position for personal gain and a straightforward prohibition is the best way to avoid conflicts of interest and "deliver the honest representation Americans deserve."
The Prohibit Insider Trading Act prohibits members of Congress and their spouses from transacting in individual stocks, futures, options, commodities and warrants while serving in office. Diversified mutual funds, diversified ETFs, Treasury bills, and any investment in the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) would be exempt.
It would also mandate that members submit to the supervising Ethics Committee a written certification of compliance within seven days after the beginning of any session of Congress.
"Additionally," Langworthy said, "members who violate the requirements lose the ability to deduct losses of those investments on their income taxes. Civil penalties up to $50,000 are spelled out in the bill."
The Supervising Ethics Office would conduct an audit of compliance by each member of Congress every two years.
The proposed legislation comes after several news reports in recent days highlighted evidence that members of Congress avoided losses — or even profited — on stocks when the average consumer lost value during volatile times in the stock market.
Last year, the S&P 500 fell 18%, but as CNN reported Monday, you wouldn’t know it from looking at the portfolios of U.S. lawmakers.
Overall holdings by members of Congress outperformed the S&P 500 by about 17.5% on average in 2022, according to Subversive Capital, a company that creates ETFs which track stock trading by senators and representatives.
A group of Democratic senators believe that divergence could have an unethical slant to it and, in response, they’ve announced their own bill, The Ending Trading and Holdings in Congressional Stocks (ETHICS) Act, that would prohibit all members of Congress and their family members from buying or selling individual stocks.
CNN reported the act is the product of a working group formed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, more than a year ago to address reports of rampant insider trading amongst lawmakers.