WASHINGTON, DC –Rep. Nick Langworthy (NY-23) announced Monday he has joined as a co-sponsor of the The Prohibit Insider Trading Act.

Introduced by Reps. Zach Nunn of Iowa and Greg Stanton of Arizona, the bipartisan legislation would prevent members of Congress and their spouses from holding or trading individual stocks.

"Members found in violation would be subject to a civil fine of up to $50,000," Langworthy said. "Additionally, any profit related to the trades would be returned to the American people via the U.S. Treasury."

Langworthy said, “No one should go to Congress to get rich, but that’s exactly what we’ve seen happen with many members. No one should be allowed to use their position for personal gain and a straightforward prohibition is the best way to avoid conflicts of interest and deliver the honest representation Americans deserve."

The Prohibit Insider Trading Act prohibits Members of Congress and their spouses from transacting in individual stocks, futures, options, commodities, and warrants while serving in office. Diversified mutual funds, diversified ETFs, Treasury bills, and any investment in the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) would be exempt.

It would also mandate that members submit to the supervising Ethics Committee a written certification of compliance within seven days after the beginning of any session of Congress.

"Additionally," Langworthy said, "members who violate the requirements lose the ability to deduct losses of those investments on their income taxes. Civil penalties up to $50,000 are spelled out in the bill.

The Supervising Ethics Office would conduct an audit of compliance by each member of Congress every two years.