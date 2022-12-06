What was Rep.-elect Nicholas Langworthy’s initial reaction to Donald Trump’s comment over the weekend on Truth Social regarding terminating all rules — “even those found in the Constitution” — to overturn the 2020 election results?
“The Constitution is our North Star and I will be swearing an oath to uphold it,” Langworthy said in a statement Tuesday.
“I’ve said everything I’m going to about the 2020 election, now it’s time to look to the future,” he said.
“I’m 100% focused on the needs of the residents of the 23rd Congressional District, of which there are many. That’s what the taxpayers are expecting, not wading into the daily machinations of next year’s presidential election,” Langworthy said in a statement emailed to the Times Herald.
Langworthy, who continues as state Republican chairman even as he transitions to serving as a member of Congress, is a friend of Trump’s who has generally refused to criticize the former president.
He acknowledged during the campaign that Joe Biden had won the presidency in the 2020 election. Langworthy also has not endorsed Trump’s third run for president, which he announced last month.
Trump’s call for the “termination” of the Constitution comes on the heels of the former president’s dinner a week earlier with Nick Fuentes, a white supremecist, and Kanye West, a hip-hop and business tycoon — and self-proclaimed presidential candidate — who has been under withering fire for anti-semitist comments.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said, in his mind, Trump's social media post would disqualify someone from running again for president.
Like many other Republican lawmakers, Langworthy sidestepped the question about his reaction to Trump’s post that cited Twitter emails about moderation during the 2020 campaign.
Trump’s post claimed, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”
Trump, who has spent the past two years stating without evidence that he won the 2020 election, also demanded in the weekend post that the election be overturned or rerun, and called for the supreme rule of the land be set aside.
A spokesman for the Biden administration, Andrew Bates, said, “Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and it should be universally condemned.”
Trump got more bad press Tuesday as his company was convicted of tax fraud for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, a repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business as he mounts another run for the White House.
The Associated Press reported that a jury found two corporate entities at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts, including charges of conspiracy and falsifying business records. Trump himself was not on trial. The verdict in state court in New York came after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days.
AP reported the conviction was validation for New York authorities who say their three-year investigation into Trump and his businesses is continuing. The probe, which began as an inquiry into hush-money payments made on Trump’s behalf, later morphed into an examination of the company’s asset valuation and pay practices.
The company faces a fine of up to $1.6 million. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13. The defense said it will appeal.
“A former president’s companies now stand convicted of crimes. That is consequential,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said outside the courtroom. “It underscores that in Manhattan we have one standard of justice for all."
Trump, a Republican who launched his 2024 campaign last month during the trial, railed against the verdict, calling it part of a Democrat-led “MANHATTAN WITCH HUNT!”
“This case is unprecedented and involved no monetary gain to these two Corporations,” Trump said in a statement, adding: “New York City is a hard place to be ‘Trump.’”
Trump also faces a criminal investigation in Washington over the retention of top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, as well as a probe of his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Those inquiries are being led by a newly named Justice Department special counsel. The district attorney in Atlanta is also leading an investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn his loss in that state.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)