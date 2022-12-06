What was Rep.-elect Nicholas Langworthy’s initial reaction to Donald Trump’s comment over the weekend on Truth Social  regarding terminating all rules — “even those found in the Constitution” — to overturn the 2020 election results?

“The Constitution is our North Star and I will be swearing an oath to uphold it,” Langworthy said in a statement Tuesday.

