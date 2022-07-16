Two months ago running for Congress was the furthest thing from Nicholas Langworthy’s mind.
Langworthy, a Cattaraugus County native and longtime Erie County Republican Party chairman, had been elected state Republican chairman three years ago and was focused on getting Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island elected governor.
Then, former Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, resigned from the 23rd Congressional District, sparking Rep. Claudia Tenney of Utica to announce she would seek re-election in the Southern Tier instead of Central New York.
As the redistricting process went through the courts, the congressional districts changed and Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park in Erie County inherited much of the Southern Tier District. Tenney then aimed her sights on what had been much of Jacobs’ old district.
In the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, Jacobs said he had decided to support an assault weapons ban in Congress. His Republican support dried up overnight and two weeks later, he dropped out of the race.
Soon afterward, Buffalo developer and former Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino announced he would seek Jacobs’ seat in the November election.
Langworthy, who does not live in the new 23rd District, decided then to run.
NO APOLOGIES
While he is friends with Paladino, Langworthy is familiar with the controversy that follows him. “No one is going to have to apologize for voting for me,” Langworthy told the Times Herald.
He also has the Conservative Party endorsement, but indicated he would not do anything that would result in splitting the Republican vote in November by running in a three-way race. “I intend to win the primary,” he declared.
The two will face off in the Republican primary for the new 23rd District on Aug. 23, with the winner facing Democrat Max Della Pia in the November election.
A special election is scheduled for the same day between Della Pia and Republican Joe Sempolinski, the Steuben County Republican chairman and a former aide to Reed.
Langworthy said he has been well-vetted. “I’ve swung at the biggest bullies,” he said. If they had anything on him, they would have used it against him, he added. He stands for “conservative Republican values.”
Langworthy worked for former Rep. Tom Reynolds for seven years after he graduated from college. He remembers the national stage commanded by congressmen like Amo Houghton, Bill Paxon and Reynolds. The Southern Tier seat has since been like a revolving door, with no one staying long enough for the district to benefit from seniority.
“Based on the relationships I’ve developed, I can be impactful from day one” in Congress, Langworthy said.
TRUMP FRIENDS
Both Langworthy and Paladino consider themselves good friends with former President Donald Trump and both are hoping for his endorsement. “I’d be delighted to have his endorsement, but I’m fully prepared to run on my own merits.”
Paladino ran Trump’s presidential campaign in New York in 2016, while Langworthy ran for chairman of the New York Republican Party at the former president’s urging.
Langworthy’s message is that he can be an effective representative for the new 23rd District. Much of Southern Erie County is made up of farms and small towns and is very similar to the Southern Tier counties.
“I think the Southern Tier has been left behind,” partly because of its location along the border with Pennsylvania where wages and taxes are lower and there is less regulation of business, Langworthy said. “It is a unique challenge and we need special help.”
The biggest difference between him and Paladino is style, Langworthy said. “There are “no distractions. You are not going to take a bunch of heat for voting for me.”
Langworthy and Paladino are both pro-life. Langworthy said the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court means “every state will make their own decisions. Nothing is going to change in New York,” he predicted. Gov. Kathy Hochul is spending taxpayer money to help out-of-state women have access to abortion services, which he called abortion tourism.
Langworthy’s road to Congress is paved with criticism of President Joe Biden, who he sees as responsible for the current inflation. “America is going to vote for change” in the mid-terms.” They are also getting hammered on their 401(k)s and the stock market, he added.
No one came up and asked him about the Jan. 6 Select Committee or abortion when he was at a parade last weekend in Wellsville, he said. “They were talking about inflation.”
He was also critical of the state ban on fracking, which he said put production of Marcellus shale gas across the Southern Tier out of reach. Allegany County could use some of the $50,000 and up jobs from fracking that has gone for years across the border in Pennsylvania without environmental catastrophe, he said. As a congressman, he said he’d work with others to change that.
Langworthy said the recent Jan. 6 Select Committee hearings are like “a made for TV movie. It’s a TV production.” He said, “Jan. 6 was an ugly moment. We can’t undo it. People are not talking about it now.” Instead, he said, they are talking about inflation, gas prices, jobs, a trip to the grocery store. “Joe Biden has been an absolute disaster in his first two years.”
EYEING GOP VICTORY
Republicans, Langworthy said, “will win a massive amount of seats” in the upcoming midterm elections, something he hopes to be part of — starting with a win in the primary.
Asked if he’s in an uphill battle against Paladino — who got a lot of votes in Erie County and the Southern Tier when he ran for governor in 2010 and has pledged $1.5 million to his campaign, Langworthy responds that his campaign just raised $307,000 in 20 days and that his name recognition is pretty high in the district as well.
“We’re going to have everything we need in this race,” he said.
Langworthy, who has just released his first television ad, said that 80% of the district is reached by Buffalo TV stations, with the rest in the Elmira TV market. A portion of the old 23rd District was in the Rochester and Syracuse TV markets.
About 40% of the Republican enrollment in the new 23rd District is in Erie County, but expect to see Langworthy in the Southern Tier, on TV and radio and in your mailbox. There are fewer than 40 days left before the election.
Langworthy, who grew up in South Dayton, where his mother still resides, and graduated from Pine Valley High School in 1999, lives about 4½ miles outside the new 23rd District boundary, but plans to move into the district if elected.
Neither Langworthy, Paladino or Democrat Max Della Pia live in the new 23rd District, although Della Pia, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel from Tioga County, resides in the new 23rd District.
Della Pia does live in the current 23rd District where he’s running against Sempolinski for the remainder of Reed’s term in a special election also on Aug. 23.