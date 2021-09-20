The New York Republican Party unanimously re-elected Nick Langworthy as their chairman at a reorganization meeting on Monday in Colonie.
Langworthy has been chairman of the party for more than two years and the reorganization meeting requires the state committee convene every two years for party business, including election of a state chairman.
The GOP also announced that businessman and former New York City Comptroller candidate John Burnett was unanimously elected to a newly created position as executive vice chairman.
"When I took the helm of the (New York) GOP two years ago, I made a promise that we were going to revitalize this party and usher in a new fighting spirit," Langworthy said. "We set our sights squarely on taking out corrupt (former Gov.) Andrew Cuomo and our ultimate mission of taking back the governor's office."
Two years later, Langworthy said, Republicans are "celebrating one goal down and we are well on our way to our next when we will elect a Republican governor to save our state. We are gearing up for a national red wave and I'm so honored to lead our party as we march toward victory."