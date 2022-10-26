Langworthy picks up Olean police unions endorsement

OLEAN — State Republican chairman and congressional candidate Nicholas Langworthy took a page out of the Republican playbook highlighting rising crime Wednesday and accepted endorsement by Olean police union officials.
Langworthy pounded Democrats just as Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin attempted to do time and time again during Tuesday’s debate with Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Speaking in Lincoln Park across from Olean Municipal Building, thanked Jeffrey DaHill, president of the Patrolmen’s Union and Sgt. Tim Cashimere, vice president of the Command Unit and Patrolman Gregory Sassone for their support.
Langworthy was introduced by Mayor Bill Aiello with whom the candidate met privately later in the afternoon.
“You are the heroes — the public servants who put their lives on the line every day,” Langworthy told the law enforcement officers in an event broadcast live on Facebook.
A few people in the park walked over to the group to see what was going on.
Langworthy is running against Democrat Max Della Pia, a retired Air Force colonel living in Tioga County in the new seven-county 23rd Congressional District that includes part of Erie and all of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler. Neither candidate currently lives within the boundaries of the district.
Langworthy hit some of the same themes that resonated with Zeldin during his debate with Hochul — particularly bail reform, which the Langworthy likened to “a cancer on our society.” He said “horrible tragedies” have occurred with cashless bail, he said. It is causing “a serious morale crisis in law enforcement.”
Langworthy said, “I can’t wait to go toe to toe with AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) or anyone on her squad propagating this ideology.” He included calls to “defund the police” dating from the time of the marches protesting the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
“Let me tell you something,” Langworthy said. “If you’re in danger, you are not going to pick up the phone and call a social worker. You’re going to call 911 and beg that a police officer arrives on time.”
Langworthy told the police union officials: “I will always back the blue. You are our champions in the streets and I will be your champion in the halls of Congress.”
Della Pia blasts GOP on Social Security
Meanwhile, Langworthy’s opponent, Della Pia, blasted Republican plans to weigh annual Social Security and Medicare payments if they take control of Congress after the midterm elections.
“This year’s campaign has been jolted by the fact that “Republicans are looking to hold the debt ceiling hostage which will result in the tanking of our economy,” Della Pia said in a press statement.
“On top of this, Republicans and my opponent want to restructure and reduce Social Security and Medicare, and subject them to a vote every year or every five years. To add insult to injury, the Republicans want to reverse the recent, hard-fought reduction of prescription drug costs for Seniors and the $35/month cost-cap for insulin,” Della Pia said.
“This shows that the Republican party will risk tanking the economy to deny Social Security and Medicare for millions of Americans,” Della Pia added.