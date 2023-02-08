U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy wasn’t impressed with Tuesday’s State of the Union address, the first he's witnessed since winning election in the 23rd Congressional District.
“President Biden had the opportunity to speak truthfully to the American people tonight and chart a new course for our nation, but all we heard was the same hollow rhetoric of the last two years,” Langworthy said in a prepared statement.
“I was disappointed the president took the opportunity in his speech to knowingly promote lies about Republican positions but I hope he’s serious about working with the House Majority because that is what the country is demanding,” Langworthy said.
The president referred to plans by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, to require entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare to be reauthorized every five years.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the programs are off the table, a phrase repeated last week by Langworthy.
Without cutting the programs, the only ways to extend the programs past a certain point will be to increase the age for full participation in Social Security or increase the amount that is taxed for Social Security and Medicare.
“Our nation is hurting — people are struggling to make ends meet under crushing food and energy costs, lawlessness is gripping our cities and communities are being destroyed by the scourge of fentanyl pouring through our open borders,” Langworthy said.
“Our weak and feckless foreign policy has had devastating impacts on the world stage,” he said. “Just days ago, China broke international law by violating our air space and the President didn’t even devote a single sentence to this act of aggression in his 72-minute speech.”
Langworthy said, “Americans feel that their government is too big and too detached to be accountable to the taxpayers who fund it. They aren’t wrong."
He said, “We will keep working to deliver on our Commitment to America agenda to make our country safe, strong, prosperous and free.”
Langworthy represents the 23rd Congressional District of New York which includes Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben counties and parts of Erie County.