U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy wasn’t impressed with Tuesday’s State of the Union address, the first he's witnessed since winning election in the 23rd Congressional District.

“President Biden had the opportunity to speak truthfully to the American people tonight and chart a new course for our nation, but all we heard was the same hollow rhetoric of the last two years,” Langworthy said in a prepared statement.

