WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-23, has been named to the House Rules Committee by Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Virtually all legislation goes through the Rules committee. Langworthy, who remains chairman of the New York Republican Party, is one of only nine Republicans that will serve on the committee.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be chosen by Speaker McCarthy to serve on the crucial and prestigious House Rules Committee,” Langworthy said in a prepared statement.
“In this new era under a Republican majority, the work of this committee will play an essential role in advancing our Commitment to America agenda. I’m deeply humbled that my colleagues have placed their trust in me as a freshman member to serve on three important committees this Congress and I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” Langworthy said.
Langworthy, who represents Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties and parts of Erie County in the 23rd Congressional District, was previously named to the House Oversight and Agriculture committees.