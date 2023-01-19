U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy has been named to the House Oversight Committee, days after the new congressman was appointed to a seat on the House Agriculture Committee.
“I am honored to have been selected as a member of the House Oversight Committee under the leadership of Chairman James Comer,” Langworthy said in a statement Thursday.
“From holding the Biden administration accountable to fighting for truth and transparency for hardworking American taxpayers, the work of this committee is more important than ever,” Langworthy said. “The message should be loud and clear that unchecked power — whether it be from inside the government or out — has come to an end, starting with the work of this committee. I’m excited to get started."
Comer, R-Ky. said, “With Rep. Langworthy and our Republican members, this Congress we’ve got an all-star lineup ready to hit the ground running and go to bat for the American people. Unchecked, one-party Democrat rule in Washington resulted in crises on every front, but with our Republican majority, oversight and accountability are here.”
Comer said the committee will return to its mission of rooting out "waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement in the federal government and hold the Biden administration accountable." He said the committee will ensure American taxpayers’ dollars are "spent effectively, efficiently, and transparently, and will propose solutions when problems are identified.”
Langworthy joins a number of Republican representatives on the committee who refused to vote for California Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker. They include Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.; Scott Perry, R-Pa.; Byron Donalds, R-Fla.; and freshman Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.
Two other conservative members of the Freedom Caucus who have denied the legality of Biden's election as president in 2020, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., have also been appointed to the committee. Both had been stripped of their committees in the last Congress over controversial remarks.
White House spokesman Ian Sams told FOX News the committee contained many “extreme MAGA members” of the Republican Party.
"As we have said before, the Biden Administration stands ready to work in good faith to accommodate Congress’ legitimate oversight needs,” Sams said “However, with these members joining the Oversight Committee, it appears that House Republicans may be setting the stage for divorced-from-reality political stunts, instead of engaging in bipartisan work on behalf of the American people."
McCarthy said he is concerned that the classified papers found from President Joe Biden’s vice presidential days are being treated differently than the trove of secret documents found at former President Trump’s home at Mar A Lago.
Comer has asked officials at the Penn-Biden Center think tank in Washington for visitor logs, an indication the committee isn’t wasting any time before diving into the question over secret documents found there and at other locations, including Biden’s Delaware home.
The Oversight Committee is also expected to investigate Hunter Biden, the president’s son, over Hunter's overseas business dealings and alleged influence peddling while Joe Biden was serving as vice president.