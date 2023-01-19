U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy has been named to the House Oversight Committee, days after the new congressman was appointed to a seat on the House Agriculture Committee.

“I am honored to have been selected as a member of the House Oversight Committee under the leadership of Chairman James Comer,” Langworthy said in a statement Thursday.

