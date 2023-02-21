Rep. Nick Langworthy

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-23rd Congressional District, has been assigned to the House Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittees on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets and Rural Development, and Nutrition, Foreign Agriculture and Horticulture.

“I’m thrilled to receive these subcommittee assignments where our mission is to promote American agriculture on the world stage, ensure no family goes hungry, and help develop our most rural communities. I’m excited to start our work,” Langworthy said.

 

