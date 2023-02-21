WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-23rd Congressional District, has been assigned to the House Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittees on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets and Rural Development, and Nutrition, Foreign Agriculture and Horticulture.
“I’m thrilled to receive these subcommittee assignments where our mission is to promote American agriculture on the world stage, ensure no family goes hungry, and help develop our most rural communities. I’m excited to start our work,” Langworthy said.
The Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development is tasked with
policies, statutes, and markets relating to commodity exchanges; rural development; energy; rural electrification; and related oversight of such issues.
The Subcommittee on Nutrition, Foreign Agriculture, and Horticulture is tasked with policies, statutes, and markets relating to horticulture, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, and ornamentals; bees; and organic agriculture; policies and statutes relating to marketing and promotion orders; policies and statutes relating to nutrition, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and domestic commodity distribution and consumer initiative; policies and statutes related to foreign agricultural assistance and trade promotion; and related oversight of such issues.