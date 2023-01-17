WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy has been named named to the House Agriculture Committee.
The freshman Republican who represents the 23rd District, which includes Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, issued a statement saying, “I am honored to have been selected by Chairman Glenn "GT" Thompson (the Pennsylvania Republican represents McKean, Potter and Cameron counties in his vast district) and my colleagues to serve on the House Agriculture Committee.”
Langworthy said Western New York and the Southern Tier have a rich agriculture history, from small family farms getting passed down from generation to generation to up-and-coming agritourism ventures.
“However, family farms have struggled as a result of policy changes from people who do not understand the agriculture industry," he said. "I will be a tireless fighter to protect their livelihood when the Farm Bill is up for negotiation and deliver results they need to thrive."
Thompson, who assumes the role as chairman of the committee with the GOP in charge of the House, said the House Committee on Agriculture will "hit the ground running" in the 118th Congress to address issues facing farm families and rural America.
“I am pleased to welcome Rep. Langworthy to the committee and I’m confident he will be a great agriculture advocate for upstate New York,” Thompson said.