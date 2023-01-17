WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy has been named named to the House Agriculture Committee.

The freshman Republican who represents the 23rd District, which includes Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, issued a statement saying, “I am honored to have been selected by Chairman Glenn "GT" Thompson (the Pennsylvania Republican represents McKean, Potter and Cameron counties in his vast district) and my colleagues to serve on the House Agriculture Committee.”

