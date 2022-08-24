23rd primary

Carl Paladino (left) and Nick Langworthy.

 File photos

New York Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy declared victory over Carl Paladino, the Buffalo developer and former candidate for governor, in Tuesday’s Republican primary in the new 23rd Congressional District.

The state Board of Elections tally showed Langworthy clinging to a 4-point lead over Paladino with 394 out of 424 election districts reporting late Tuesday night.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social