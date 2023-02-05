Chinese Spy Balloon

A Chinese spy balloon shortly before it was shot down over Surfside Beach, South Carolina.

 Joe Granita/ZUMA Press Wire/TNS

U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy was among the Republican members of Congress who were critical of the Biden administration for waiting to shoot down the Chinese balloon that flew across the U.S. for days on a suspected surveillance mission until it was over the Atlantic Ocean.

In statement Saturday — before the U.S. military took down the huge balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the South Carolina Coast — Langworthy said, “We need a clear answer immediately from President Biden as to why we have seen no action to protect the American people.”

