WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-23rd District, said Hunter Biden's expected plea deal with no jail time on tax and gun charges puts "The Biden Family’s partnership with the Deep State ... on full display."
Langworthy, whose Western New York district includes Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, said "committing three federal crimes and solid evidence of bribery schemes would land most Americans in jail — but not if your last name is Biden."
He argued that while the U.S. Department of Justice pursues former President Donald Trump on charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, Hunter Biden appears headed for "a simple slap on the wrist."
"Just as his blatant bribery, foreign influence peddling, and corruption are coming into focus through the work of the House Oversight Committee (investigating Hunter Biden's business dealings), this sweetheart deal would prevent the prosecution of these crimes," Langworthy said in a statement.
The first-year Republican congressman added the U.S. should not mirror communist governments, where powerful interests intervene to sweep corruption under the rug.
"The American people deserve to know if the president and his family have been selling access to foreign governments, and I’m committed to getting these answers," Langworthy said.