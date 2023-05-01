RANDOLPH — Rep. Nick Langworthy said Monday House Republicans will not agree to a clean debt ceiling bill.
“We have to change the (debt) curve,” he said.
It is up to President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., to negotiate with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over Republican demands for concessions to agree to a one-year extension of the debt ceiling, Langworthy said.
The current debt ceiling is $31.2 trillion, which the U.S. Treasury estimates could be reached in the next two months.
Langworthy spoke after a tour of the largest dairy farm operation in the 23rd Congressional District, Adams Farms in Randolph, a sprawling farm that has 4,000 cattle.
“We have to change the trajectory of spending in this country,” Langworthy said in an interview. “This is common sense, you know. I think we can live within our means. We can leave it at December 2022 spending levels.”
By slowing the growth of non-defense discretionary spending to 1% over the next decade it can save $4.5 trillion, Langworthy said.
Schumer is claiming GOP cuts will amount to 22%, while Langworthy said it is a spending freeze. The debt service on $32 trillion is $10 trillion over a decade, the congressman said.
“This country is going to collapse if we don’t get spending under control,” Langworthy said. “And we can shrink the deficit.” The $4.5 trillion savings is “a step in the right direction.”
Langworthy added: “We are not going to pass a clean debt ceiling because the country cannot sustain this level of spending.”
Financial markets are uneasy about the U.S. approaching its debt ceiling with House Republicans demanding budget cuts while the president and Democrats demand a clean debt bill just as occurred during the Trump administration.
He said Biden had not kept his promise to McCarthy to talk about the debt ceiling.
“People understand the work requirements (in the GOP plan),” he said. “There’s no work requirement for single parents. There’s no work requirement for the elderly. There’s no work requirement for the disabled. It’s able-bodied people that are on benefits programs that could be part of the workforce and all you’ve heard is a scare tactic.”
Langworthy noted the GOP plan took Social Security and Medicare off the table for any cuts.
The congressman also acknowledged that he had not moved into the congressional district, nor is he required to by law. With the possibility of another redistricting next year, Langworthy said he would wait before making any move.