Rep. Nicholas Langworthy called Wednesday for Rep. George Santos to resign from the 3rd Congressional District seat on Long Island.
Santos has been a focus of much of Washington this month over his fabricating his resume and lying about his life — from claims to having worked for major brokerage firms to claims of having Jewish grandparents who survived the Holocaust in Europe.
Langworthy told the Times Herald in a telephone interview Thursday that his call for Santos to resign was made in his capacity as New York Republican chairman in support of Nassau County Republican leaders who called for him to step down — not as the 23rd Congressional District representative.
“I support the Nassau Republicans’ decision today to request the resignation of George Santos," Langworthy, newly elected himself this past November, said. "It’s clear that he cannot be an effective representative and it would be in the best interest of the taxpayers to have new leadership."
Langworthy said he will continue working with local elected officials to "ensure that trust and dignity are restored to the 3rd congressional district. It’s very difficult for (Santos) to be effective in his job.”
Langworthy also said he continues in his state Republican Party chairman’s post while a successor is being chosen. There are seven candidates in the hunt, he said, adding that he is not yet backing a successor. The candidates will make their case to state Republican leaders over the next several weeks. Langworthy plans to relinquish the chairman’s post next month.
The congressman is still working out the logistics of moving into the 23rd Congressional District. His current residence is 4 miles outside the district.
Langworthy said while he is calling for Santos to resign, he doesn’t expect that will happen. “That’s between him and his lawyers.”
But a life built on lies like Santos' is not a good picture for the Republican Party, Langworthy said. “People can’t see that as a brand of Republican insincerity and lies.”
Santos has admitted that he never worked directly for the financial firms Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, as he has previously suggested, but claimed that he did do work for them through his company. He also has admitted he didn’t graduate from any college or university, despite claiming he had degrees from Baruch College and New York University.
Short of Santos resigning, Republican voters have the option of replacing him in a primary in 2024, Langworthy said, adding that he believes the House Ethics Committee will investigate Santos’ actions.
Besides the lies, which included false statements on where he attended high school and college, questions are being raised over possible campaign finance violations. It’s also unclear where Santos got $700,000 he loaned his campaign.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., signaled Thursday that he wasn’t asking Santos to resign, but that the Ethics Committee would probably start an investigation.
McCarthy, with a slim margin, counted on Santos’ votes to become speaker. The slim margin would be slimmer if Santos were to resign and a Democrat won a special election in the Third District.
Langworthy also weighed in on news in recent days of the discovery of secret documents from President Biden’s days as vice president in two locations.
“He (Biden) had classified documents he wasn’t cleared to have” at a Biden office in a Penn Biden think tank in Philadelphia, Langworthy said.
How about the comparisons between several secret documents found in Biden’s former office and at a Delaware residence and the more than 160 seized from former president Donald Trump’s Mar A Lago home in Florida and at Trump Tower in New York City which the U.S. Archives sought for more than 1 year?
“I’m not saying what President Trump did was OK,” Langworthy said, adding that “boxes of top secret documents were in Joe Biden’s garage.”
Attorneys for Biden found a dozen or so top secret documents in the University of Pennsylvania's Biden Center office in early November and notified the U.S. Archives, which took possession of them. A search of other locations found a small amount of additional top secret material at a Biden residence, which were also given to the U.S. Archives.
In Trump’s case, U.S. Archives reached out to the former president seeking any documents he may have taken with him from the White House. Trump did not cooperate, and the Justice Department eventually sought a search warrant at Mar A Lago, which turned up the classified materials.
Langworthy said he expects Republican-led congressional committees to use subpoena power to investigate how the classified documents came to be in Biden’s possession.