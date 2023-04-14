U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy has introduced the Protect Local Taxpayers Act in response to what he said is Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fiscal year 2024 budget proposal that would utilize $625 million in Federal Medical Assistance Percentage funds that have been designated to counties since 2011.
U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Brandon Williams, fellow New York state Republicans, are co-sponsors of the bill, which they said would prevent states from shifting increased Medicaid expenses onto county governments.
Langworthy said in a press statement Friday that New York’s per capita spending on Medicaid is the highest in the U.S. and more than double the national average. The state offers what the 23rd District congressman called a “Cadillac plan” of the most expansive Medicaid benefits, but despite requiring counties to pay a significant portion of the bill, the state does not give them any flexibility in what services are offered or how they are administered.
The New York counties’ share of Medicaid is currently $7.6 billion per year, and if Hochul’s plan passes, Langworthy said, counties in the 23rd Congressional District will face a budget shortfall in the tens of millions.
“This is an outrageous, reckless proposal that would force our already crushing property tax burden even higher,” Langworthy said. “Counties are already struggling under out-of-control state mandates and this would be the death knell for their ability to provide services.”
The first-term congressman said federal funds are dedicated specifically to help cover local government’s costs, not to be used for Hochul’s “slush fund.” He added, “the governor and legislature need to get their budget under control and stop the runaway spending that is forcing New Yorkers to leave this state. We need to stand up in Congress and tell the governor she can’t raid these federal funds.”
Langworthy’s estimated county impact of the proposed diversion of FMAP funds:
• Allegany County: $1.27 million
• Cattaraugus County: $2.17 million
• Chautauqua County: $4 million
• Chemung County: $2.58 million
• Erie County: $26.7 million
• Schuyler County: $481,242
• Steuben County: $2.5 million
ALSO FRIDAY, Langworthy announced federal grant and loan programs to assist families and small businesses in the 23rd District that were affected by Winter Storm Elliott.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the availability of grants to assist residents in need of home repairs following the severe storm. The Small Business Association (SBA) is also offering federal disaster loans for families, businesses, and farms with uninsured or under-insured losses due to the storm.
To qualify for the USDA grant, homes must be in the presidentially declared disaster areas in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Erie counties. The Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program offers up to $40,675 in assistance to repair storm damaged homes.
The SBA loan is available to families and businesses in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Erie counties. As of early April, the SBA has approved over $5.8 million in disaster loans for 195 businesses and residents across Western New York. The deadline to apply for this loan is April 28.