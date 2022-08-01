Langworthy back in Olean to drum up primary support

OLEAN — Twenty-two days out from the Republican primary in the new 23rd Congressional District and Nick Langworthy was back in Olean Monday night.
The state Republican Party chairman and a Cattaraugus County native, Langworthy spoke to about 100 Republicans at the John J. Ash Community Center and later answered questions.
The Republican primary between Langworthy, the former Erie County Republican chairman, and Carl Paladino, the Buffalo developer and former Republican candidate for governor, is confusing, Langworthy said.
The Republican primary in the new 23rd District, which includes part of Erie County and much of the current Southern Tier congressional district will be held Aug. 23, Langworthy said. It’s the same day as the special election in the current 11-county 23rd District between Republican Joe Sempolinski and Max Della Pia to complete the remainder of former Rep. Tim Reed’s term that ends Dec. 31.
Langworthy wore his state GOP chairman’s hat for much of his presentation after he was introduced by Cattaraugus County Republican Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr.
He repeatedly bashed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as well as Gov. Kathy Hochul as he promoted Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island, the GOP candidate for governor.
Langworthy said he sees the new 23rd District as “marrying two seats” — the Southern Tier and the Erie County suburbs.
Langworthy, 41, who grew up in South Dayton and graduated from Pine Valley Central School, worked for two congressmen after he graduated from Niagara University and before becoming chairman of the Erie County GOP. He noted Western New York hasn’t any congressmen with enough seniority to really be able to serve their districts. He said he knows how to help constituents with problems with government agencies and programs.
Langworthy said he comes without Paladino’s “drama,” which is a distraction. He promised to be a straightforward, conservative voice in Congress. “Even if we don’t agree, you will know where I stand.” He emphasized his pro-life stance and support for the Second Amendment.
“People may know my opponent’s name more than me,” he said, but he is holding similar meet and greets in every county in the new 23rd District. He was critical of Paladino for refusing to debate him and for not talking to the media.
The first question from the audience Langworthy received was about cashless bail.
He said there were no public hearings and no one asked the state’s sheriffs and district attorneys. “No. They shoved it in the budget,” Langworthy said, calling it the “complete destruction of our criminal justice system.”
Langworthy pointed to the man who assaulted Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, last week on the campaign trail and was later released on an appearance ticket because the assault charge required no bail.
Asked about national reciprocity — the ability to carry handguns across state lines — Langworthy said he supported it and again blasted New York’s gun laws, which he said penalize law-abiding citizens.
The problem is troubled young men ages 18-21, yet the state and federal governments have commissioned no studies, Langworthy said. What is turning them into mass murderers? he asked. He said maybe parents should be held accountable.
Robert O. Dingman Sr. of Gowanda asked the question everyone in the room wanted to know. With three weeks to go until the primary, what’s the gameplan to overcome Paladino’s name recognition?
Langworthy said his campaign “is on the right track” and indicated internal polling showed him “pulling ahead of our opponent.”
“People don’t know there’s an election,” Langworthy added. He’s employing everything from local endorsements to door hangers when likely GOP primary voters aren’t home.
He had dozens of signs beside the door for people to take and put in front of supporters’ homes. He’s using television and radio advertising and getting as much media coverage as he can muster.
All Republicans in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are eligible to vote in both the GOP primary and the special election on Aug. 23, Langworthy emphasized.
“Don’t leave there until you vote twice.”
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)