Langworthy back in Olean to drum up primary support

Nick Langworthy, the state Republican chairman running in the Republican primary in the new 23rd Congressional District spoke to about 100 Republicans in a meet and greet at the John J. Ash Community Center in Olean Monday.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Twenty-two days out from the Republican primary in the new 23rd Congressional District and Nick Langworthy was back in Olean Monday night.

The state Republican Party chairman and a Cattaraugus County native, Langworthy spoke to about 100 Republicans at the John J. Ash Community Center and later answered questions.

