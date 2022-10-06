OLEAN — Nicholas Langworthy, the New York State Republican chairman and congressional candidate, was at an Olean business Thursday to announce his endorsement in the 23rd District by the National Federation of Independent Businessmen.

Speaking outside Worth W. Smith Co. hardware store on West State Street, Langworthy said, “To have their support in this race and their confidence that they know I will be right there alongside of them fighting for our small businesses like Worth W. Smith is very important to me.”

