OLEAN — Nicholas Langworthy, the New York State Republican chairman and congressional candidate, was at an Olean business Thursday to announce his endorsement in the 23rd District by the National Federation of Independent Businessmen.
Speaking outside Worth W. Smith Co. hardware store on West State Street, Langworthy said, “To have their support in this race and their confidence that they know I will be right there alongside of them fighting for our small businesses like Worth W. Smith is very important to me.”
He spoke outside the hardware store to a small group of customers, owner Nate Smith and new Cattaraugus County Republican Chairman Mark Heberling.
Langworthy noted he is the son of a small businessman. “Small business and entrepreneurship is in my blood. I’ve experienced the pride and fulfillment that it brings, but I’ve also seen the hardship.”
Government’s “heavy-handed and ill-informed decisions destroyed livelihoods” during the pandemic, he said. “Thousands of businesses here in New York had to shut their doors and thousands more are still trying to claw their way out of the mess that was created.”
In his remarks, Langworthy raised the issue of socialism. “There is a growing movement that socialism in this country is good and capitalism is bad. It is a mindset and gravitational pull that has been permeating the halls of our nation’s Capitol.” He did not cite any examples.
Inflation is at the top of concerns of district residents, Langworthy said. He would fight inflation by attempting to curb government spending and unleash the country’s energy sector — including the Southern Tier.
He said the voters he’s talking to are not raising social issues, including the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade after 50 years of women having access to abortion.
Democrats may want to talk about abortion rights, but Republicans, including Langworthy, who is pro-life, are quick to change the subject. “That’s not what the GOP is running on,” he said, despite a proposal for national abortion standards by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
The court’s decision left abortion up to the states, Langworthy said. “That’s where it stays.” New York is unlikely to change its abortion laws. He said he opposes abortion except in cases of rape, incest or the life of the mother.
Langworthy also said he had signed onto the Commitment to America proposed last week by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who would like to become majority leader if Republicans take control of the House.
“I believe this plan has the right priorities and the right policies that will get the nation’s economy back on track,” Langworthy said. “That will help create a level playing field where small businesses will thrive.”
After meeting with Smith and the hardware store staff, Langworthy drove east to Portville, where he met with and was endorsed by Mayor Anthony Evans.
With just over 30 days before the Nov. 8 election, Langworthy said he plans more trips to Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
He also shrugged off criticism from some Republicans that running for Congress at the same time he’s state GOP chairman. He faces Democrat Max Della Pia in the Nov. 8 election.
Citing one poll that puts Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor only three points away from Gov. Kathy Hochul, Langworthy said he’s capable of doing both — especially since the new 23rd Congressional District is one of the reddest in the Northeast.
Another poll showed Hochul leading Zeldin 50% to 35%.