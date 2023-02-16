Allegany County Community Opportunities and Rural Development (ACCORD) has been awarded $4.1 million for their Head Start program from the Department of Health and Human Services.
Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-23rd Congressional District, announced the funding Thursday
“ACCORD is essential to the Allegany community and will provide invaluable assistance to the smallest citizens to ensure their development is nurtured and encouraged," Langworthy said. "I am excited to see this community flourish with federal assistance.”
ACCORD Executive Director Lesley Gooch-Christman, said of the award, “We are thankful to Congress and specifically, our representative, Congressman Langworthy for the funding necessary to continue this service, which is so vital to our rural communities. Early education begins at home and Head Start has long recognized the primary role of parents as teachers."
The outcomes of Head Start and Early Head Start have a positive impact on the entire community, Gooch-Christman said.
"These outcomes are possible because of the hard work and dedication of our excellent staff, the love and care each of our families gives toward helping their children learn and grow and the support of our federal legislators who are committed to investing in early education and support for our families," she said.
ACCORD is a private, non-profit Community Action Agency, established under the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 to fight America’s War on Poverty. Since 1972, ACCORD has continually expanded the array of programs and services for low and moderate income individuals and families.
Today ACCORD secures approximately $7 million in grant funds each year to provide residents with services including small business, childcare referral, domestic violence, emergency food, Head Start, homeless and housing, and after-school programs.