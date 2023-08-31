Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-Pendleton, will host a 2023 Farm Bill listening session with House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., at the Chautauqua County Cooperative Extension on Wednesday.
Langworthy said the session is open to farmers and the public from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Cooperative Extension Center in Poland at 6592 W. Main Road.
“Every five years, Congress passes legislation that sets national agriculture, nutrition, conservation, and forestry policy, commonly referred to as the Farm Bill,” Langworthy said. “This event will bring together farmers, producers, agribusiness owners, and more to solicit public feedback — an integral part of the Farm Bill reauthorization process.”
While open to the public, those who wish to speak must RSVP, although due to time constraints, it does not guarantee a speaking slot.
Thompson’s 15th Congressional District in Pennsylvania includes McKean, Potter, Cameron and Elk counties.