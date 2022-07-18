CONEWANGO — The state Department of Transportation announced lane closures will be in effect in the town of Conewango on Route 62 between Cherry Creek Swamp Road and Flatiron Road beginning Thursday.
The closures are necessary to facilitate bridge rehabilitation work on Route 62 over Mud Creek. Work is expected to last approximately eight weeks, is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.
Motorists should expect to encounter traffic reduced to a single lane. Traffic will alternate and direct the use of one lane utilizing temporary traffic signals.