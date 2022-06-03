OLEAN — Dr. Henri Lamothe has been named interim chief medical officer at Upper Allegheny Health System’s Olean General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center.
His work experience includes time at Olean General and BRMC from 2007-16, during which time he served as medical director in the emergency departments. He also served as medical director for more than 20 EMS agencies in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.
“It’s wonderful having Dr. Lamothe back," said Dr. Jill Owens, interim president of Upper Allegany and the hospitals. "He’s well known in the Bradford and Olean communities as well as to our physicians and staff. His patient-focused approach makes him an ideal person for the job and I’m glad to have him back on my team."
Lamothe earned a medical degree at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and completed internships at the Medical Center of Delaware’s Christiana Hospital and Hartford Hospital and a residency at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine.
In 2013, Lamothe received the Dr. Gary Ogden Rural Health Practitioner of the Year from the New York State Association for Rural Health.