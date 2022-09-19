OLEAN — Two fronts this week will bring rain and thunderstorms to the Olean area — with one front chilly enough to bring lake-effect temperatures to the region.
“The big story of the week is the cold front coming in Wednesday morning that will bring showers, thunderstorms and heavy rain,” said Heather Kenyon, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “The cold air will come in Wednesday night and stay throughout the week. Thursday may not reach 50 (degrees) and Friday, definitely not.”
Today is expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s with a low overnight in the mid-50s.
“Early to mid-morning (today) will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms but they’re more likely in begin in the afternoon,” Kenyon said. “Showers should be diminishing in the later afternoon. Those showers will bring heavy rain but the evening will be dry. … This front’s not going to bring a lot of cold air with it.”
Tuesday and Wednesday will remain dry with temperatures expected to be in the low 70s, but showers will begin Wednesday night through Thursday night.
But the colder weather and rain won’t stay, as it’s expected to warm up and dry out Friday and Saturday.