OLEAN — Two fronts this week will bring rain and thunderstorms to the Olean area — with one front chilly enough to bring lake-effect temperatures to the region.

“The big story of the week is the cold front coming in Wednesday morning that will bring showers, thunderstorms and heavy rain,” said Heather Kenyon, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “The cold air will come in Wednesday night and stay throughout the week. Thursday may not reach 50 (degrees) and Friday, definitely not.”

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social