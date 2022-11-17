A blanket of snow covered much of Western New York overnight, and it’s not done yet.
Governor Kathy Hochul announced a State of Emergency Thursday morning for 11 upstate and western New York counties as a winter storm is forecast to deliver intense lake effect snow through Sunday.
“It's winter in Buffalo,” she said. “Here we find ourselves once again with a major storm heading our way and the way we handle it as experts in dealing with snow events of this scale, it's all about what you do on the front end.”
The most significant snowfall is expected today and Friday with accumulations of up to 4 feet of snow possible in the Buffalo area and up to 2 feet or more of snow possible in the Watertown area, with snowfall rates of 3 or more inches per hour.
The State of Emergency applies to the following counties, as well as contiguous counties: Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wyoming.
“It's about the coordination that's been going on between the state, the city and the county, literally for days now, making sure that we leave no stone unturned in our efforts to make sure that we protect the people of this commuting, manage the storm, begin the cleanup and get back to normal as soon as possible,” Hochul said.
A lake effect snow warning warning was first issued late Wednesday with heavy snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches predicted in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties by 10 o’clock tonight.
Hazardous travel conditions and local power outages as a result of the storm are likely due to the combination of snow and wind in the forecast. Lightning and thunder may also occur in the heavier, more intense bands.
Hochul urged New Yorkers to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel Thursday evening through Friday, particularly in the Buffalo and Watertown areas.
“My administration has been preparing around the clock for this potentially life-threatening weather event, bringing in additional safety personnel and equipment, closing down the New York State Thruway and activating Emergency Operation Centers,” the governor said. “One week ago it was 70 degrees. This week we'll have an epic snowstorm. We can handle this if people are smart. Help us do our job, stay off the roads, be safe.”
The National Weather Service out of Buffalo warns travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The heavy snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages.
In Salamanca, the westbound lane of Interstate-86 was closed from 6:45 to 7:15 due to a vehicle collision.
NWS also warned heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.