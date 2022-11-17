A blanket of snow covered much of Western New York overnight, and it’s not done yet.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a State of Emergency Thursday morning for 11 upstate and western New York counties as a winter storm is forecast to deliver intense lake effect snow through Sunday.

