Lake effect snow blankets Southern Tier

A family of snowpeople on South 11th Street in Olean were delighted to see a fresh blanket of snow Thursday morning. A lake effect storm is expected to bring 4 to 7 inches of the white stuff to Cattaraugus County by tonight.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

A blanket of snow covered much of Western New York overnight, and it’s not done yet.

A lake effect snow warning warning issued late Wednesday is expect to remain in effect until 10 o’clock tonight.

