OLEAN — Applications for businesses to vie for positions in the third annual Laine Business Accelerator program are now being accepted online at lainebusinessaccelerator.com.
Applications close July 16, with information sessions being held at 6 p.m. on both Thursday and June 26 at The Hub, Suite 402, 301 N. Union St.
In its first two iterations, the LBA has awarded $85,000 to 14 businesses, and helped businesses to occupy five previously vacant storefronts locally. This year, the LBA will fund each finalist with $5,000 for its participation in the program. A documentary is available on the website from the 2022 cohort, helping understand what the experience of participating in the program is all about.
“The LBA is meeting the intent of supporting the acceleration of business development in our area,” Bob Forness, president, and executive director of the Olean Business Development Corp., said. “Our past 14 business owners have become an integral part of the Olean region’s entrepreneurial community. We’re excited about adding more businesses to our growing list of successful LBA recipients and following through on one of the LBA’s core values of helping others to fly.”
Finalists will be announced by Aug. 23, with the program officially kicking off with its 13-week regimen of classes and advisements on Sept. 8 at The Hub. The third annual LBA Showcase, featuring the progress of the finalists, will be held on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Cutco Theatre on the Cattaraugus County Campus of JCC in Olean.