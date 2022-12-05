OLEAN — The second annual Laine Business Accelerator concludes tonight with the nine participants presenting in the event’s community showcase at 7 p.m. at the Cutco Theatre at the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College.
Following the presentations, a reception will be held at The Hub at Laine Place at 301 North Union St.
“This is an excellent opportunity for the businesses to show how much they have been able to solidify the direction of their businesses using all the various inputs they’ve garnered over this 13-week period,” Bob Forness, president and executive director of the Olean Business Development Corporation, which administers the LBA along with Jamestown Community College and the Innovation Center of St. Bonaventure University. “These businesses will use this experience to flourish and plant even deeper roots in the greater Olean area.”
Each of the nine businesses received $5,000 for their participation in the program. In all, more than 40 businesses applied for the LBA, before the list was narrowed down to the nine selected participants.