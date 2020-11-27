ANGELICA — For the last 24 years, eyes have turned to Angelica in expectation of the newest addition to the Angel Station Collection.
A project that started out as a way of preserving the town’s post office has grown into a worldwide affirmation of the spirit of Christmas. And now, at almost 82, the artist who designed the first and all subsequent Angelica Angels is bringing that spirit back again in the hope that the 2020 angel will bring unity in this most stressful year.
Pat Kaake grew up in Buffalo, but often visited the rural community of Angelica during her childhood. Her pleasant memories of community and small-town life prompted her and her husband Don to move their young family from Detroit to Angelica when their children were young.
Kaake fit in with the community, lending her artistic talents to the Angelica Boosters and later to the Booster News. At the turn of the century, when small local post offices were becoming a thing of the past, the Boosters and Pat wanted to find a way to preserve the Angelica post office.
“A post office is an important part of a small community,” Kaake said. “I cringe when I hear television ads saying, ‘You’ll never have to go to the post office again.’ A post office is the heart of the community. You just don’t pick up your mail there. You meet people and friends, find out how they are and what they’re up to. You find out what is happening in the community.”
So, in 1997, Kaake created the first Angelica Angel.
“At Christmastime I would always see on television about how towns named Snow or Bethlehem would be having celebrations,” she recalled. “I thought it was a wonderful thing and I wondered why Angelica couldn’t do the same thing.”
Taking the angel out of Angelica, she went to work on her kitchen table. She admitted that while she attended art school her work “never made it” to fine art.
“My artwork was always kind of cartoonish and I was always intrigued with poster art and how posters could convey a message,” she said.
While Kaake was perfectly capable of creating a celestial, elegantly billowing Renaissance angel, the woman who once wanted to be a deaconess and work on the Navajo reservation opted for a more relatable image. Utilizing the folk-art tradition, she created her first angel — and each angel for the last 24 years has been unique and in the same folk-art tradition.
That first angel was submitted to the Boosters for approval and they enthusiastically submitted the design to the U.S. Postal Service. Once the USPS approved the design, it was carved into a postmark cancellation stamp that could be used one day only and destroyed afterwards.
The same procedure continues today.
The angel cancellation found success the world over with philatelists sending mail to be canceled as well as people sending bundles of Christmas cards to the post office to be canceled. The number of pieces of mail in December for the Angelica post office increased every year, so much so that one postmaster dubbed it, “Angel Station,” a name that has stuck.
Requests for the cancellation have come from as far away as France. At last count, the number of cancellations per season had risen to more than 8,000 pieces of mail being struck with the Angel Station Cancellation
For over 15 years, it was thought that the cancellation could be used only on one day, but the postmaster learned that the cancellation could be used for a specific length of time. For the last three years, the everyday use of the cancellation has been expanded from the first Friday in December to December 24. Collectors have a longer time in which to apply for the cancellation.
Kaake thinks it is a great idea.
“I’d like it to represent the 24 days of Christmas and they be used as a kind of Advent calendar,” she said.
“What I care about,” she said, “is that the angel remains a positive thing for the community and for humanity. So many things are politicized these days and I don’t want to see that happen to the angels. I want the angels to be appreciated and to bring the joy of Christmas to people around the world.”
Kaake will turn 82 this December and says art is still an important part of her life. “It keeps me sane,” she admitted.
Last Spring the Tri-County Arts Council awarded Kaake a lifetime achievement award based on the success of the Angelica Angel.
While cognizant of her age and health, Kaake says she hopes to remain busy creating Angelica Angels for years to come.
“It is a tradition that I want to continue after I’m gone,” she said. “I hope the post office and the community keeps it going. With all that has happened in our country over the past year I hope the Angelica Angel is a positive reminder the goodness of Christmas and the joy of the season.”
Starting on Dec. 4, mail submitted to the Angelica Post Office, on Main Street, will be marked with the Angel Station cancellation from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
All mail received requesting the Angel Station cancellation after Dec. 24 will be for collectors only and only for 30 days. Collectors should provide a return-addressed, stamped envelope or the postmarked item with a stamp will be sent through the normal mail stream.
For more information, contact the Angelica Post Office at (585) 466-7869.