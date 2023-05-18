WELLSVILLE — Beginning in June, obstetric patients of Jones Memorial Hospital providers who are in their third trimester can enroll in a free lactation consultancy program.
Thanks to a three-year grant obtained by Accountable Health Partners (AHP), certified lactation consultant Paige Lounsberry will see participants at the Women’s Health Office in Hornell, at the Women’s and Children Health Office and the Bradley pediatric office in Wellsville, and at the Dr. F.C. Miller Birthing Center at the hospital. Women can receive lactation support until their baby turns 6 months old.
A native of Allegany County, Lounsberry has been offering lactation support to families in the region since 2014.
The Lactation Care Management program was piloted at Noyes Hospital four years ago under the direction of lactation consultant Catherine Wightman, with support from AHP. Due to the success of this program at Noyes, AHP secured a three-year grant to expand the program to Jones Memorial.