BRADFORD, Pa. — Biologist Gary Alt will be the featured speaker at the annual Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative season kickoff program on Oct. 30.

The KQDC Deer Season Kickoff is free and open to the public. The Deer Season Kickoff is held at the campus of Pitt-Bradford in the Frame-Westerberg Commons Mukaiyama University Room. Doors open at noon for attendees and the program will run until 4 p.m.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social