SALAMANCA — Beginning her fourth term on the Salamanca Common Council, Janet Koch, D-Ward 5, is the council president for 2023.
The mayor and a council with one new member held their first meeting of the new term with the city reorganizational meeting Wednesday where Koch was elected by a 3-2 margin.
She was nominated by John “Jack” Hill, D-Ward 1, previous council president beginning his third consecutive term and eighth term overall on the council, the most of any alderman in the city’s history.
Council member Barry Smith, R-Ward 3, nominated Kylee Johnson, D-Ward 2, for president. Both are beginning their second consecutive terms on the council.
Newcomer Michael Reed, I-Ward 4, voted for Koch after explaining that he talked with several past and present city officials because he felt he didn’t have enough experience to make the right decision before.
“After consideration, it seems to be kind of a past practice, from what I’m hearing, that the person with the most time in the position would be given preference,” he said.
Koch thanked the council members for their support and said she’d do her best representing them and the city.
In other business, the council authorized the application of a state Department of Transportation BRIDGE NY grant for up to $1.5 million for the replacement of the Front Avenue culvert at Titus Run Creek.
Grant administrator Sandi Brundage said the program would be at no cost to the city. The project is estimated to cost $1,475,000.
The existing Front Avenue culvert is a 44-foot-long corrugated steel pipe with an 8-foot maximum width and concrete headwalls at the inlet and outlet of the structure constructed in the mid 1980s. Because the culvert carrying the creek under the road is beginning to crumble, the pavement has begun settling in and it won’t be long before the section may be undrivable.
“Anybody that’s driven down there sees now we have signage up, there’s a bump there,” she said. “It needs to be replaced.”
Brundage said the BRIDGE NY is a state program, but the funds for it are federal dollars. Front Avenue is on the Federal-Aid Highway Program, but the state could still be the lead agency, she said.
The council also approved an application for an Archives Local Government Records Management Improvement (LGRMI) grant for $75,000 for the completion of a new records room.
Brundage said the city applied for the grant the previous for a consolidation of records — “scanning and transferring those to electronic data.” Although the city did not receive the grant for that, she said they were encouraged to apply again for funds to establish a records room.
“We’re going to create a space where we have no space for records currently,” Brundage explained. “This includes planning documents that can never be gotten rid of, etc. We have boxes and boxes of records that need to be consolidated and put in a safe space.”
AS PART OF routine business for the new year, the council approved the City of Salamanca-Seneca Nation of Indians Joint Leasing Commission budget for 2023, authorizing a $5,000 payment representing one half of the budget.
The council also authorized the annual agreement between the state Unified Court System and the city for the 2022-23 fiscal year for court security at a maximum cost of $21,340.
Also of note, the council designated the Salamanca Press and Olean Times Herald as the official newspapers for the city as part of their reorganizational items.