Titus Run culvert replacement needed in Salamanca

The decades-old tube in the culvert carrying Titus Run Creek under Front Avenue in Salamanca is beginning to crumble, and the street over it is not far behind and in desperate need of repair.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — Beginning her fourth term on the Salamanca Common Council, Janet Koch, D-Ward 5, is the council president for 2023.

The mayor and a council with one new member held their first meeting of the new term with the city reorganizational meeting Wednesday where Koch was elected by a 3-2 margin.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social