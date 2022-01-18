PORTVILLE — Now that lots of snow is on the ground, you may notice tracks across your yard — but have no idea what animal made them.
Pfeiffer Nature Center can help.
Mike Ermer and Brandon Witmer are local nature enthusiasts who will lead a forest walk to learn the tricks of identifying and tracking the animals who share the land with us. The Animal Track Identification workshop will be held on Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. at the Lillibridge Preserve located at 1974 Lillibridge Road in Portville.
“I suspect that all of us at one time or another have seen animal tracks in the snow and have wondered ‘To whose feet do those prints belong?'” said Beverly Jones, nature program coordinator at the center. “Identifying prints can be pretty easy if the snow cover is ideal for capturing a critter’s fancy foot work. However, if the conditions are less than perfect, identification can be deceptively challenging.”
The program is free for members and children 13 and under, who must be accompanied by an adult. There is a $5 charge for non-members. Registration is required by Jan. 27 by e-mailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or calling (716) 933-0187.
“This program will be canceled if the weather is poor and if it appears questionable, look for a cancellation notice on our website home page,” Jones said. COVID safety measures will be followed.