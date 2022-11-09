Klute wins county clerk race; redistricting plan approved

LITTLE VALLEY — Acting Cattaraugus County Clerk Darrell Klute won a four-year term as county clerk in Tuesday’s voting.
He defeated Kristin Sledge-Whitcomb of Olean, an independent running on the Democratic line, 17,164 to 7,272. Klute received 15,064 votes on the Republican line and 2,100 on the Conservative line.
Klute, of Olean, was the deputy clerk under Alan Bernstein, who retired in August.
With nearly 25,500 votes cast, 51% of the county’s 49694 voters had cast ballots. That does not include absentee ballots not yet received. Absentee and military ballots will be counted in about two weeks.
County voters approved a redistricting plan that will reduce the number of legislators running in next year’s election by two to 15. It also reduced the number of legislative districts from eight to five. The vote was 12,653 to 10,210.
The statewide proposition on the Environmental Bond for climate change projects was defeated by county voters 13,237 to 10,258.
In other countywide voting, County Judge Ronald Ploetz was re-elected without opposition. He received 17,200 votes on the Republican line and 2,951 on the Conservative line.
Coroner Cleon Easton III was also re-elected without opposition. He received 17,235 Republican votes and 3,040 on the Conservative line.
