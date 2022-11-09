Klute wins county clerk race; redistricting plan approved

Darrell Klute wins Cattaraugus County clerk’s race.

LITTLE VALLEY — Acting Cattaraugus County Clerk Darrell Klute won a four-year term as county clerk in Tuesday’s voting.

He defeated Kristin Sledge-Whitcomb of Olean, an independent running on the Democratic line, 17,164 to 7,272. Klute received 15,064 votes on the Republican line and 2,100 on the Conservative line.

