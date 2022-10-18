LITTLE VALLEY — Acting Cattaraugus County Clerk Darrell Klute is seeking a four-year term as county clerk in the Nov. 8 election.
After serving as deputy county clerk for six years, Darrell Klute became acting clerk when Alan Bernstein of Olean retired in June.
In September, Klute was nominated by the Cattaraugus County Republican Committee and the Conservative Party to run for a full four-year in the Nov. 8 election.
Bernstein, who retired with more than 30 years as deputy clerk and clerk, “did a great job. I really appreciated his mentorship,” Klute said in an interview in his office on Monday.
Bernstein was first elected in 2015 on the Democratic line and was cross-endorsed for his re-election in 2019. Later, Bernstein and Klute, who had been unaffiliated, registered with the Republican Party.
Klute, who is running on the Republican and Conservative lines, faces Kristin M. Sledge-Whitcomb of Salamanca, an independent running on the Democratic line.
Most of the time, you’ll find Klute out in the public area of the office, ready to take the next call or customer — just as his predecessors have done. He’s not usually in his private office unless it’s a closed-door meeting.
Klute now manages five offices — Motor Vehicle Offices in Little Valley, Olean and Delevan; the main Clerk’s Office in Little Valley; and the Records Center at the Public Works Facility in Little Valley.
Klute said the county clerk’s office has about 30 employees and a $2 million budget. The office meets its payroll and turns money back to the county from its fees.
The clerk’s office has stayed open since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago, Klute said. The Delevan Motor Vehicle office was temporarily closed and residents were asked to book appointments to maintain a social distance.
“It was a unique challenge,” Klute said.
The appointment option remains in effect for DMV offices for now, although walk-ins are also taken. With appointments, there is a built-in customer services review. “It shows we are hiring the right people,” Klute said of the reviews. “More than 90% of the reviews are positive.”
A new innovation at the clerk’s office is the availability of records online for things like deeds, mortgages, land records, and civil records, while many remain sealed. “They can always call us if they need help,” Klute said. Payment to print copies can also be done online.
One of Klute’s goals is to continue the backwards indexing of records. Right now, for example, mortgage records are indexed back about 50 years.
Another goal is increased security at the offices of the county clerk, he said. The department also needs to update some of its equipment, including the passport system and new computers.
Klute spent 18 years in the communications department at the former Rehabilitation Center in Olean, now InTandem, before being recruited by Bernstein for deputy clerk.
He attended Leadership Cattaraugus in 2006 and served on its board of directors. He helped with marketing at Canticle Farm and served on its board as well. He also promotes Twin Tier Disc Golf, for which he sits on its board.
A Cheektowaga native, Klute attended Canisius High School and graduated in 1994 from SUNY Fredonia, where he served as student newspaper editor and received a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in communications.
He lives in Olean where he and his wife have a 3-year-old child. He also has two adult children who live in Buffalo.