Kitchen fire Sunday leads to $10,000 damage
OLEAN — City of Olean firefighters were dispatched to a second fire over the weekend when a call was received at 3:26 a.m. Sunday for another structure fire.
Fire Captain Jared Isaman reported that upon arriving, “the home was full of smoke and fire was in the kitchen wall. Prior to arrival (the) homeowners son used a garden hose to knock down fire showing in the kitchen.”
Upon opening the ceiling, firefighters discovered the fire had extended into the bathroom above. A bathroom wall was opened and the walls and ceiling opened further in order to extinguish hot spots, which were found.
The owner of the property, John Hamilton, was home at the time with one other occupant. The scene of the fire was cleared at 5:12 a.m., with damage is estimated at $10,000.
Isaman reported that the cause of the fire is currently undetermined.