MOUNT JEWETT, Pa. — Kinzua Bridge State Park will have a series of programs from Saturday to Monday about the bridge and the beauty of nature.
At noon on Saturday, a program will be held on the history of the bridge. Participants should meet at the skywalk.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, a wildflower walk will be held in celebration of Pennsylvania’s Trails Week. The activity will be a short walk around the main park area. Participants should meet in front of the visitor center.
At 11 a.m. on Sunday, “Viaduct ‘Ventures” will be held. Participants should meet on the skywalk to hear about the many adventures at the park.
At 11 a.m. and noon on Monday, Decoration Day will be celebrated. The program, to honor veterans, will include a brief history of Memorial Day and the reading of General Order #11. Meet in front of the visitor center near the flag.
Wear weather appropriate clothing and footwear for the walks. Anyone with questions should contact the park office at (814) 778-5467.