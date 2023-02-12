Catholic Charities logo

BUFFALO — The Kinship Caregiver Program at Catholic Charities is a resource for non-parents who may need support in stepping out of the relative role and into that of a parent, including navigating the challenges of providing full-time care.

The program serves kinship families in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

