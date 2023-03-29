SALAMANCA — Convicted killer Edward Kindt’s release from state prison on parole has been momentarily delayed due to concerns over his placement.
The Department of Corrections had planned to release Kindt in the Chautauqua County town of Westfield today.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, confirmed the delay, saying he spoke with Anthony Annucci, acting commissioner of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, to relay his concerns and those of the community over Kindt’s impending release.
“While the commissioner does not have the ability to nullify the reckless decision of the pro-criminal members of the state parole board who voted to free Kindt, the commissioner confirmed, as reports have indicated, that Kindt’s release has been delayed as further consideration is given to his placement,” Borrello said.
Kindt was convicted in 2000 for the Mother’s Day 1999 rape and murder of Penny Brown, a registered nurse and midwife in Salamanca. She was on a job with the family dogs on the Pennsy Trail not far from her home when she was attacked.
Kindt, who was 15 at the time, was sentenced to nine years to life in prison and was up for parole every two years. He was granted parole on Feb. 17, according to the DOCCS.
Borrello expressed thanks to his fellow elected officials, the members of the Seneca Nation, the Cattaraugus County Legislature and everyone from the Salamanca community who, over the past week, joined in condemning the decision and urging the parole board to revoke their ruling.
“Prison is the only appropriate residence for a monster like this and the only option that keeps innocent New Yorkers safe,” Borrello said. “I will continue to be vigilant in monitoring this situation and standing up for the safety of my constituents and all New Yorkers.”
Kindt was scheduled to be released today from the New York State Correctional Facility at Elmira but had to complete his community preparation, which could be on or after his release date.
There was a chance Cattaraugus County would have been Kindt’s home upon release.
Jeff Miles, an Olean resident who owns the New Lantern Motel west of Allegany, told the Olean Common Council Tuesday that his business received a reservation from the state parole board with an expected arrival date of Wednesday.
“I’m not allowing that person to come here,” Miles said, adding he contacted the state and declined the reservation. “They gave us a little bit of an attitude, but it is what it is.
“He’s not coming, and he’s not allowed at my place,” Miles added.
Kindt is 39 years old, the same age as Brown when she was murdered.