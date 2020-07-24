JAMESTOWN — Maria M. Kindberg has been appointed executive director of the Jamestown Community College Foundation by its board of directors.
“Maria brings extensive JCC experience, demonstrated leadership, and strong connections to the community to her new position,” said Timothy Piazza, president of the foundation. “Those qualities will help the foundation serve its mission of supporting JCC and, as the world continues to change around us, adapt to best serve the needs of the college. She’s the right fit for the position.”
Kindberg will direct the planning and organization of outreach and fundraising efforts engaging businesses, not-for-profit organizations, community members and JCC alumni, faculty and staff.
Kindberg currently serves as JCC’s dean of arts, humanities, and health sciences, a post she has held since 2014. She oversaw College Connections, JCC’s concurrent enrollment program that provides college course opportunities for high school students from 2006 to 2014 and served as president of the New York Concurrent Enrollment Partnership (NYCEP) from 2009 to 2012.
“Maria’s passion and commitment to JCC is resolute and will serve her well in this role and what needs to be accomplished,” said JCC president Daniel DeMarte. “I have no doubt she will strengthen and enhance the work of the JCC Foundation for the benefit of the students and communities it serves.”
Kindberg earned a bachelor’s degree at the State University of New York at Geneseo, a master’s degree at SUNY Fredonia and teaching certification at St. Bonaventure University.
A member of the Chautauqua County Legislature from 1996-99 and 2003-11, Kindberg held various leadership positions in both the minority and majority caucuses, including majority leader and was chair of the legislature’s economic development committee.
The president of the Reg Lenna Civic Center for the Arts board of directors, she has served on the boards of directors of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, United Way of Southern Chautauqua County and the Chautauqua Regional Youth Symphony.