...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following
counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Livingston,
Ontario and Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 230 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many
areas of slow moving or standing water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 829 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible
in the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Jamestown, Olean, Salamanca, Dansville, Wellsville, Allegany
State Park, Letchworth State Park, Springville, Alfred,
Perry, Warsaw, Lakewood, Mount Morris, Gowanda, Conesus,
Falconer, Ashford, Arcade, Allegany and Franklinville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&