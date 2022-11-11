Kill Buck Veterans Day tribute

More than 1,000 American flags are flying from the lawn at the Alan Robison home on Kill Buck Road in Kill Buck in a Veterans Day tribute to his late father, Willis Robison, an Air Force veteran. The display has grown over the 13 years since Robison started it.  

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

KILL BUCK — This week marked the 13th year that Alan Robison's Kill Buck Road home's front and side yards have been filled with United States flags in a tribute to veterans.

The Kill Buck resident started in 2010 with a smaller number of flags for Veterans Day in honor of his late father Willis Robison, who was an Air Force veteran.

