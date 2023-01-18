LITTLE VALLEY — A Kill Buck man was sentenced Tuesday in Cattaraugus County Court to three years’ probation and restitution on forgery and criminal impersonation charges.
Dane Ellis, 37, was sentenced by Judge Ronald Ploetz on convictions of second-degree forgery and second-degree criminal impersonation.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the incident occurred on June 24, 2021, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant impersonated another and acted with intent to obtain a benefit or to injure or defraud another.
In another case, Courtney Bradley, 27, of Great Valley, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance to satisfy a pending indictment.
The incident occurred April 20 in the town of Salamanca when the defendant unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug with intent to sell it. Sentencing is set for March 20.
An Olean man, Joshua Slawson, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual misconduct to satisfy a pending indictment.
The incidents occurred in July and August in the city of Olean when the defendant engaged in sexual intercourse with another person by forcible compulsion. Sentencing is set for March 20.
Nicholas Hughes, 39, of Salamanca, pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree auto stripping.
The alleged incident occurred on Oct. 10, 2021, in the town of Hinsdale when someone damaged property in an amount exceeding $250. The case was adjourned for motions.