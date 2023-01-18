Judge's gavel
LITTLE VALLEY — A Kill Buck man was sentenced Tuesday in Cattaraugus County Court to three years’ probation and restitution on forgery and criminal impersonation charges.

Dane Ellis, 37, was sentenced by Judge Ronald Ploetz on convictions of second-degree forgery and second-degree criminal impersonation.

