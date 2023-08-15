LITTLE VALLEY — A Kill Buck man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Monday to six months in the county jail for his conviction on attempted burglary and contempt charges.
Noah J. LeBlanc, 22, was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz to six months in the county jail plus five years’ probation and restitution for his conviction of attempted third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal contempt.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the incidents occurred on Jan. 15, 2022 in the town of Great Valley when the defendant knowingly attempted to unlawfully remain in a building with the intent to commit a crime, and on May 17, 2022 in the city of Salamanca when the defendant did knowingly and unlawfully violate a duly served order of protection.
William D. Morris, 37, of Collins, waived prosecution by indictment and pleaded guilty to seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 179 days in the county jail to run concurrent.
The incidents occurred on Oct.10, 2021 and Nov. 27, 2021 in the city of Salamanca when the defendant took and used a vehicle without consent of the owner and possessed a controlled substance, Rieman said.
Jasmine Greer, 39, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to seventh-degree-criminal possession of a controlled substance to satisfy a pending indictment, and was sentenced by Ploetz to a one-year conditional discharge.
The incident occurred on March 3, 2021 in the town of Allegany, when the defendant possessed a controlled substance.
Tina M. Escalera, 61, of Olean pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The district attorney said the incident occurred on May 9, 2022 in the town of Allegany, when she possessed a controlled substance, cocaine, with the intent to sell it.
Escalera also pleaded guilty to the same charge in a separate incident. The incident occurred on Aug. 26, 2022 in the city of Olean, when she knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance, cocaine, with the intent to sell it.
Sentencing in both cases is scheduled for Oct. 23.
Stephen J. Gerringer, 30, of Olean, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.
The incident occurred on March 17, in the village of Allegany, when he operated a motor vehicle on a public highway with a blood-alcohol content of 0.19%. Sentencing is set for Oct. 16.
There were also three arraignments in County Court on Monday.
Dustin J. Dashnaw, 40, of Machias pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing.
The incident occurred on April 5, in the town of Ashford, when the defendant is charged with intentionally causing physical injury by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument.
The case was adjourned for motions.
Ronald Daniels, 45, of Olean, pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
The incident occurred on May 18, in the city of Olean, when the defendant is charged with knowingly and unlawfully possessing one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances with an aggregated weight of one-eighth ounce or more.
The case was adjourned for motions.
Chauncy Robinson, 37, of Fairport, pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The incident occurred on or about March 1, in the city of Olean, when the defendant is charged with knowingly and unlawfully possessing a narcotic drug, cocaine, with the intent to sell it.
The matter has been adjourned for motions.