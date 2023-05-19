JAMESTOWN — The National Comedy Center, the nation’s official museum and cultural institution dedicated to comedy, announced that children and teenagers, age 17 and under, will be admitted to its museums for free throughout the summer.
The 14-week summer admission opportunity, made possible by Shults Auto Group, will enable more families to experience the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY on the heels of it being named one of U.S. News & World Report’s “Top 25 Family Weekend Getaways” in the country — joining Walt Disney World and Disneyland on that list.
Up to two kids and teens will be admitted free with an accompanying paying adult from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.
“With free admission for kids all summer long, at a national attraction named one of the best family destinations in the country and going toe-to-toe with spots like Disneyland on that list, there has never been a better time to visit the National Comedy Center,” National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson said.
Tim Shults, president of Shults Auto Group, added, “There is nothing like a day of laughter and fun at the National Comedy Center, so the Shults Auto Group team wanted to make it possible for more families and kids to enjoy this national attraction.”
The National Comedy Center, which was named the “No. 1 Best New Museum” and the “No. 2 Best New Attraction” in the country by USA Today, and one of the “World’s Greatest Places” by TIME magazine, offers immersive and interactive experiences designed for families and children of all ages to enjoy a curation of comedy’s greatest content throughout time, use green screens to get into classic comedy scenes, create their own memes and cartoons, and even try comedy karaoke.