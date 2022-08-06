RED HOUSE — The Allegany State Park (ASP) Environmental Education and Recreation team has partnered up with the Western New York Mountain Bike Association (WNYMBA), Next Level Mounting Biking and Changing Gears to create a unique way for kids to test their bike handling skills.
The bike rodeo course is especially designed to teach children various bike safety skills by simulating real life situations. Children will first learn how to inspect their bikes and wear helmets correctly, then ride a fun course along the Frog Freeway and through the Salamander Slalom while learning bike safety techniques.