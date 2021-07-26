BRADFORD, Pa. — Beautiful morning weather on Saturday and enthusiasm by bikers to get on the road again to help a good cause helped the annual Kids and Cancer benefit ride to have a successful turnout and fundraiser.
One child who will benefit from the effort is a 10-year-old from Portville, N.Y., who has been battling leukemia. Colt Matz has been hospitalized at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo the past several months.
“The donations have helped greatly and your funds and prayers are well-received for Colt,” Judd Williams of Allegany, N.Y., Colt’s uncle, said to the crowd of bikers.
Later, Williams said his nephew is now in his second round of treatments and Kids and Cancer donated gasoline cards to Colt’s parents to use for their frequent trips to Buffalo.
Bill Black, event chairman, said there were approximately 399 motorcycles in the event with 500 drivers and riders registered.
A ride by the bikers through downtown Bradford also had a good turnout of residents who cheered on the riders.
This is in view of the fact that the ride was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic. Black noted the afternoon rain didn’t deter all of the riders as a number attended the end-of-ride gathering on East Main Street, where sponsoring businesses and organizations welcomed them.
Black said final figures on amounts raised, after expenses are taken care of, will be announced. Also to be announced will be the name of the winner of the 2021 Harley Davidson Softtail Standard motorcycle — the winner couldn’t be reached for confirmation this weekend.
A highlight of the morning gathering of motorcycles at the Zippo Manufacturing Co. parking lot occurred when Black thanked Kids and Cancer founder Dave Geitner for his years of dedication to the cause. Black and the committee provided a Harley Davidson flag to Geitner that was signed by many of the bikers and committee members at the event. He also received a shirt and card.
Geitner said he thought Saturday’s turnout was “just fantastic, we thought with the COVID it would put a kibosh to things, but people wanted to get out and take in the sights and sounds while at the same time helping a bunch of kids. ... I think it’s great that the interest is still here,” Geitner added.
Riders in the event included Ben Skaggs, who is on the Kids and Cancer committee, and his wife, Terri Skaggs.
“This is a very near and dear thing to our hearts,” Terri Skaggs said. “We lost a cousin at the age of 10 to cancer. So we do everything we can to help them and their families.”
Black thanked all of the sponsors who helped make the event a success along the road, as well as East Main Street businesses that include Togi’s Family Restaurant and Sub Station, JJ’s Saloon, the New Keystone, Liberty Tavern, Fox’s Pizza Den and Tasta Pizza.
He said Ace Hardware and Bradford American Legion Post 108 on West Washington Street were also a big help in sponsoring Friday’s motorcycle show.
The Kids and Cancer event, which will celebrate 25 years next year, had raised approximately $600,000 prior to this past weekend’s benefit. The funds have been provided to children fighting life-threatening diseases as well as to hospitals in the region that have included Bradford Regional Medical Center, Olean General Hospital, Oishei, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, Shriners Hospital for Children, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.