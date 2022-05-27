ALLEGANY — The Keynote Chorus has organized to sing for many years, but during the pandemic it struggled.
Now, after a year and a half, and a holiday concert under their belts, the chorus is no longer singing the blues.
Kay Shults, president of the chorus, wants the area to know that it is back and ready to hit the high notes again.
“We’ve taken on a challenging program. Our members are dedicated and love to sing,” she said.
“Broadway Live” is coming to Allegany Baptist Church on Maple Avenue in Allegany on June 5 at 3 p.m.
The show will feature songs from popular musicals such as “West Side Story,” “Godspell,” “Shrek,” “Sister Act,” “Guys And Dolls,” “Ragtime,” “Les Misérables,” “Greatest Showman,” “Oklahoma,” “Chorus Line” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”
This is not the usual location and Shults knew it might throw off some fans if the chorus. Since it began, performances have been in Portville.
“Due to the pandemic and not being able to hold rehearsals in person, we had to find another venue,” Shults said. “We tried to keep things in Portville, at the school, but there were so many restrictions that we couldn’t hold a rehearsal for months.”
Shelley Wright, director since 2019, added, “(The church) graciously opened their doors to us. They have been very kind and accommodating in letting us practice and perform there.”
She noted that, originally, the Keynote Chorus was held at the school in Portville because it was started by Dave Dunbar, a Portville High School teacher. He has since retired and moved away from the area.
“He did it all; Dave was the director, and his wife was the pianist,” Shults said. “They had 60 to 80 members at the peak. This was a community group for all ages, and it was amazing.”
The chorus is still a community group, Shults said, just not as large as it used to be. She would like to see more members join.
The Keynote Chorus programming is broken into two 13-week semesters per year. At the end of each semester, the members give a concert. The concert on June 5 is the culmination of 13 weeks of rehearsals this semester.
“If you would like to join us, our next semester begins around September,” Shults said. “Rehearsals are just one night a week,” after which there is a holiday program in early December.
Wright says she loves what she is doing. A retired music teacher, having taught 35 years in Dansville and Bradford (Pa.) Area School District, she has directed choirs, musicals and community programs.
“I am a pianist and accompany and play at different venues,” she said. “I just love what I do and that motivates me to share with others.”
Wright added, “If you love and need music in your life, come be a guest at our concert on June 5 and then consider being a member next semester.”
IN ADDITION to the upcoming main event, the chorus does smaller shows around the community. Recently it performed for the residents at Field of Dreams and was in Bradford for a short performance at the Ecumenical Home.
Anyone attending the Strawberry Festival in Olean in June will see the Keynote Chorus singing there as well. “The members are energetic and love participating in our Keynote Chorus,” said Wright.
Shults added, “a few years ago, we even had the opportunity to sing the national anthem at the (Olean) Oilers baseball game.”
In addition to all the singing and shows, the Keystone Chorus also supports the youth in their musical education.
“After Dave retired, we started a scholarship for high school seniors that bears his name: the Dave Dunbar Scholarship,” Shults said.
Wright added that the scholarship is awarded every year to a senior who participated in chorus, band or orchestra, art or dance. Applicants must be pursuing a major or minor in one of these areas as well.
The award last year was presented to Devyn Neiman of Portville Central School and Grace Ventura of Olean High School. The opportunity to apply was given to school districts in Cattaraugus, Allegany, McKean and Potter counties. Next year’s recipients will be decided as soon as the committee meets to review the applicants.