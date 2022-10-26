Election 2022 New York Governor

Republican candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin (left) participates in a debate against incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted by Spectrum News NY1, Tuesday, at Pace University in New York.

 Mary Altaffer/AP

ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul faced off against U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the one-and-only debate before voters head to the polls in two weeks.

Polls show a tighter-than-anticipated governor’s race between Hochul and Zeldin, a Republican congressman from Long Island, and the pair made their differences known as they sparred over crime, abortion, the economy during the hour-long face-off.

